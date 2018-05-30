KMPG Junior Golf Series concludes

Young golfers faced tough conditions in the 6th and final round of the KPMG Junior Golf Series, Sunday at the North Sound Golf Club.

In the White tee 18-hole division, Todd Purton won with a net score of 72, and also earned a prize for closest to the pin on hole 9.

Justin Hastings came in second with 74, and won the longest drive contest on hole 12.

For the Red tee 18 hole division, Danny Lyne won with a net score of 65, followed by Sam Mclean with a net score of 85. Sam earned a prize for closest to the pin on hole 5.

Four boys played in the Red tee 9-hole division, which was scored on a gross basis, with no deductions for handicaps. Cian Andersen took first place with a score of 43, and Zachary Brooks came in second with a 48.

Eleven players competed in the Junior 9-Hole tee division, which was also scored on a gross basis. Phin Ellison earned first place with a score of 45, Josh Dickens came second with a score of 45 (losing out to Phin for second place on a count back), and Danny Kish came in third place with 46.

Robin Jarvis of the Cayman Islands Golf Association Junior Committee said in a press release that he was pleased with the participation and standard of play over the six-tournament series, with more than 35 young golfers taking part.

“The KPMG series is designed to encourage junior golfers at all levels to come out and play in the tournaments, regardless of their ability, and the variety of formats used provides an enjoyable experience for all participants,” he said. “It was encouraging to have so many young golfers out on the course, many of whom have made significant improvements since the series kicked off in November.”

The local junior golf season will wrap up this weekend with the Cayman Junior U.S./British Open Major played at The Ritz-Carlton on Sunday, before the Junior National Team heads to Jamaica for the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships from July 3-7.