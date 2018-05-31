Update at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 31

The driver of the vehicle involved in Monday’s fatal collision with a pedestrian has been arrested, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

The 42-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He is currently on bail as the investigation continues.

Update at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 31

The pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Shamrock Road Monday has died, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed Monday morning.

He was identified as Carlton William Farrell, age 68 of Bodden Town.

The RCIPS offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

The collision remains under police investigation.

Original story

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured Monday morning on Shamrock Road in the Savannah area of Bodden Town.

According to police, the man was struck in the eastbound (outbound) lanes of Shamrock Road near Trumbach Drive, just east of the Lower Valley Agricultural Grounds.

He was taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries” Monday, police said.

The crash clogged traffic through the Savannah area for a few hours during the middle of the day Monday as RCIPS officers directed drivers around the incident.

No arrests were immediately reported.