A man pleaded guilty to three burglaries in Summary Court on Tuesday, including one charge in which he is alleged to have taken items worth $25,000.

Jude Roland Theobalds pleaded guilty to the burglaries which occurred between September last year and January 2019.

The first count, which included theft of jewellery and sunglasses, was transmitted to Grand Court.

The other two counts – one of which involved a stolen phone and the other more than $2,500 in value of stolen jewellery – occurred at some point between 18 Dec. 18 last year and 4 Jan. this year.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats recused himself from sentencing Theobalds because one of the victims is a court employee that he knows well.