Sunday beach volleyball series heats up

Local volleyball enthusiasts continued their quest to win the full series, with the third match-ups last weekend on Seven Mile Public Beach.

In the A Division, Balls in Yo Face and Friends Circle faced off to determine the winner in another series of best-of-five matches. For the second week in a row, undefeated Balls in Yo Face topped Friends Circle (21-14, 21-12, 21-8).

With the caliber of teams increasing week to week, it was no surprise that the B Division was filled with long rallies and close games, organizers said in a press release. Over the course of play so far, five teams finished with a record of 2-1, and of those five, Just Da Tip, Sandy’s Angels, CIS and I’d Tap That went on to the semifinals, but when it boiled down to point differential, Notorious DIG found themselves in the bottom four.

In the semifinals, Just Da Tip thrashed Sandy’s Angels (21-10), while CIS were defeated by I’d Tap That (21-14). In the finals it was déjà vu as Just Da Tip beat I’d Tap That Tap (21-18), just as they had done earlier in the day. CIS took third place, narrowly defeating Sandy’s Angels (21-18). With five consecutive losses, and a disappointing performance due to injured players being out, Unprotected Sets will be demoted to the C league.

In the C league, undefeated Poppin’ Volleys secured their spot in the semifinals and beat That Ace Though (21-12). Meanwhile, Is It In just made it to the finals with their 21-19 victory over Easy Tigers. Going into the Division C finals as favorites, Poppin’ Volleys, annihilated Is It In (21-9) and began celebrating their promotion into the B Division.