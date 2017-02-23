Physician responds to Lisa Turner’s death

The reality of life is that from the moment we are born the ultimate endpoint is death. Death has an even more shocking and devastating impact when it appears to be untimely or premature, as in the case of Ms. Lisa Turner. Her passing reminds us that tomorrow is promised to no one. My thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family. Having lost both parents within the past two years I can empathize with your pain.

I was not involved with Ms. Turner’s surgical procedure or her postoperative care and await the completion of the post-mortem and medical reviews which will hopefully explain the cause of her death. Until that time we should refrain from speculation.

Medicine is an imperfect science, and as long as it has as its two focus points physicians and patients, there will always be room for human error. We as physicians, healthcare professionals and hospitals must try our best to limit these errors. If we can not eliminate them, at least learn from them.

Some of the most valued lessons I have learned have been from mistakes I have made.

As we strive to improve medicine in the Cayman Islands, it is advisable that:

Health care professionals continue to push for higher standards and excellence in quality healthcare; We educate the community that in medicine there will be complications, those complications can lead to death, and that can happen whether it is Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital, the Health Services Authority, Health City Cayman Islands, South Florida Baptist Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Cleveland Clinic or any other hospital. That is not an excuse it is simply a reality; and We are transparent and accountable.

Darley Solomon, MD