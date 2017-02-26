Adventist Youth forum installs 16 new leaders

More than 500 people attended the Youth Federation of the Adventist Conference of Seventh-day Adventists’ ceremony at Kings Church on Feb. 4, when new youth leaders were installed.

Under the leadership of President Jodian McLeod and Assistant Presidents Kaneil Barrett and Kristen Reid, the 16 new officers for 2017-2019 will be responsible for sports, community service and spiritual development, among other areas.

The Youth Federation, which aims for “Salvation and Service,” is administered by the newly formed Adventist Youth Federation, which organized the event to recognize youth leadership from the various churches and other youth agencies.

“Our future is bright,” said outgoing Youth Federation President Saskia Lewis-Stephenson. “It is so wonderful to see so many young people stepping up to the challenge.”

Speakers included youth pastor Henry Vaughan, who presented the new slate of leaders in a brief consecration ceremony, and youth elder Osmond Lynch, who charged young church members to be transformed for service and urged the church community to support the new leaders.

“Don’t judge what is on the outside,” he said. “God is working on the inside.” He also encouraged youth to venture out into the community and to strengthen their spiritual core.

Twenty-four youth leaders from churches and clubs were recognized for their service for 2015-16: Denisha Dracket (“Amplified” Radio Ministry); Carlene Lawrence (Berea Church); Elizabeth Vallejos (Bethany); Paulina (Nancy) Clarke (Bethel); Carla McLaughlin (Bodden Town); Audrey Stephenson (Creek, Cayman Brac); Benicia Powell (East End); Wrendon Timothy (Ebenezer); Michael Rhoden (Ephesus); Deandro Dracket (Filadelfia); Mavis Grant (George Town); Kasey Reid (“Iserv”); Lynette Monteith (Kings); Kevin Miller (Maranatha); Eveteria Solomon (Newlands); Steve Miller (North Side); Kim Miller (Savannah); Emerson Piercy (Solid Rock); Chamayrane Williams (West Bay).

Honors also went to Ms. Lewis-Stephenson, Youth Federation secretary Pauline Greene, Robert Lynch, who served as media group leader, and Shanda Gallego, adviser to the Amplified radio ministry and AY Federation Leader.

The evening ended with special recognition of the dedicated service of Merle Watkins, associate Youth Ministries director and chair of the Youth Federation.