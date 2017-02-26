Dozens of golfers teed up on Friday, Feb. 17, for the Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands.

Due to inclement weather, the event was postponed from Oct. 28, 2016, but 11 corporate teams showed up on the new date at the North Sound Golf Club.

“We truly appreciate all those who were able to participate in this event, the weather could not have been better this time around, and the scores were there to show it. We would like to offer a sincere ‘thank you’ to the Pirates Week Festival Office for allowing us to host its Charity Golf Classic at the North Sound Gold Club,” Erick Fowler, North Sound Golf Club’s golf assistant, said in a press release.

Winning four tickets on Cayman Airways, Team RSM led the tournament with a score of 50.5. Team Butterfield was second with a score of 50.8, and Team Queensgate landed third place with a score of 54.

“Congratulations to the RSM team of Greg O’Driscoll, Michael O’Connor, Simon Thomas and Alex Bodden for winning the event. We look forward to hosting this event in the future and harbouring a long-standing relationship with the Pirates Week Festival for many years to come,” Fowler said.

A portion of the money raised for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands will help the organization support people with dementia and assist people seeking an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s,” said ADACI Chairwoman Dorothy Davis.