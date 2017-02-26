Two of Cayman’s junior golfers, Andrew Jarvis and James Bould, demonstrated their skill in the inaugural Albany, Bahamas Junior Classic Tournament, hosted by The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour on Feb. 11 and 12.

The event drew competitors from across the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Andrew played in the Boys 16-18 Division, shooting 80-82 on the 6,700-yard course over the two days. He placed fourth in a very competitive field, after Florida golfers Ben Pirro (first) and Callum Brown (second), and Georgia-based Tripp Murphy (third).

James Bould, 11, earned a third-place finish behind Will McGriff of Florida and Colt Ingram of South Carolina. James shot 95-92 on the 5,300-yard course, nailing five pars in a row in round two to land himself a spot in the top three. His top-three finish at this tournament secured James an exemption into a mid-season invitational tournament at Sea Island in Georgia in June.

Up next

The local circuit continues with rounds five and six of the Digicel Junior Golf Series in March and May, and a team will also be preparing for the Junior Caribbean Championships in Trinidad in July.

For full tournament results and more details about CIGA junior and senior events, go to www.ciga.ky.