The Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association has announced the junior swim team that will travel to the Bahamas to compete in the 2017 Carifta 50-meter pool and open water championships from April 15-19.

Swimmers who will represent the Cayman Islands are:

11-12 Girls

Allyson Belfonte, Avery Lambert, Carmella Ylagan, Kyra Rabess, Raya Embury-Brown, Sophie Ackerly, Sophie Ellison and Stephanie Royston.

11-12 Boys

Cory Frederick-Westerborg, Finn Bishop, Jackson Haywood-Crouch, Stefano Bonati and Ethan Smith.

13-14 Girls

Alison Jackson, Emily Link, Holly Stradling, Ria Plunkett and Sabine Ellison.

13-14 Boys

Jake Bailey, Jordan Crooks and Zachary Moore.

15-17 Girls

Ella Plunkett, Lauren Hew, Sam Bailey and Sarah Jackson.

15-17 Boys

Alex Dakers, Eddie Weber, John Bodden, Jonathan Key, Liam Henry and Rory Barrett.

Bailey Weathers, the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association’s technical director, said, “This has been already been an exciting season for so many Cayman Islands swimmers. We have seen an incredible amount of improvement and success, and we are expecting more great swims as well at Carifta.”

Selection process

In addition to rigorous training and meeting minimum qualification times, to be considered for selection, a swimmer must meet certain other eligibility criteria of CIASA.

Based on a review of qualifying times, athletes’ compliance with training and eligibility requirements, coaches made a recommendation to CIASA and the team roster was agreed and ratified by the CIASA board of directors on Feb. 23, a press release states.

“I would like to congratulate all of our swimmers,” said Minister of Sport Osbourne Bodden. “Swimming requires incredible commitment, discipline and focus … and many early hours at the pool. I also want to thank our athletes’ parents for the support and often referenced ‘swim taxi service’ which they provide. On behalf of the Ministry of Sports and the Cayman Islands government, we wish you all success in the Bahamas.”

Associate head coaches Caleb Miller and David Pursley and assistant coach and team manager Bailey Weathers will accompany the Carifta team to the Bahamas.