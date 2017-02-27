Cayman sailing club’s family day set for Wednesday

The tradition of family open day sailing continues on Ash Wednesday, March 1, at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club off Selkirk and Spinnaker Drive in Red Bay.

The club welcomes everyone to the free family day from 1-5 p.m. at the clubhouse. Signs will be posted after the Grand Harbour roundabout for directions.

The 2017 club commodore, Harry Lalli, encourages residents and visitors to “check out the club and enjoy the facilities, come for a ride on a two-man Pico dinghy or just enjoy the view and meet our team.”

Club members are offering boat rides along with introductions from the sailing club’s full-time coaches, Rebecca Cavert, Raph Harvey and Kelvin Brown. The coaches welcome everyone to review the boats and take a free spin while looking over learn-to-sail options offered by the club.

There will also be a bouncy castle for the kids, a “taste of the best” dessert competition, a fish fry and cold beverages served at a discount rate, plus a kids’ option for barbecue, and an open invitation to the clubhouse bar for those 18 and over.

For general club information, call 947-7913, 926-7913 or email [email protected] For inquiries regarding instruction and coaching, contact Raph Harvey, head instructor, at 926-7915, or email [email protected]