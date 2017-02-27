Police seeking ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man they believe to be potentially armed and dangerous.

The RCIPS believes Martin Anthony Trench, 31, of Jamaica, arrived on Grand Cayman illegally.

“If sighted, members of the public should exercise caution and contact police or 9-1-1 immediately,” an RCIPS press releases stated.

Anyone with information regarding Trench is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.