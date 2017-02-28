The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The financial services regulator began as an amalgamation of the Financial Services Supervision Department of the Cayman Islands government and the Cayman Islands Currency Board.

In a statement the authority said it will commemorate the occasion and its achievements with several events, including a Family Fun Day for all staff and their families, and a charity 5K Walk/10K Run on May 21.

“Our success is due to the hard work and dedication of our employees, management team and the board of directors,” said Managing Director Cindy Scotland. “The retention of the level of expertise that exists throughout the entire organization is key to our continued achievements.”

The 20-year milestone is also an opportunity to reflect on the authority’s achievements and plans for the future, Mrs. Scotland added.

In October 2016, the authority organized an in-house commemorative coin design competition, asking staff members to create a design that represents the true spirit of CIMA.

The winning design by Gordon Panton, chief analyst of the Compliance Division, features a compass to reflect the nautical theme of the authority’s logo and to signify its role in “charting the course” for the financial sector. Also included in the design are the three islands, while the reverse side incorporates the Coat of Arms. Limited copies of the coin will be on sale soon.