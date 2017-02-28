A man accused of rape and indecent assault had the charges transmitted to Grand Court when he appeared in Summary Court on Monday afternoon.

The defendant, 38, of a West Bay address, is accused of committing the acts on Jan. 2. He was arrested on Friday.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden advised the court that she was filling in for the defendant’s attorney, who was unwell, and wanted the matter put over until the next day so that a bail application could be made.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats pointed out that rape is a Category A offense, which means that it must be sent to Grand Court “forthwith,” meaning immediately. Therefore, any bail application would have to be made in the Grand Court.

Since no application was made at this time, Crown Counsel Aailiyah McCarthy was not asked whether the Crown objected and no details of the charges were shared as a result.

The magistrate said he was remanding the defendant in custody until March 10, unless his attorney was able to get an earlier bail hearing.

A press release from the police indicated that a 20-year-old woman had been arrested as an accomplice during the incident.

She was on police bail and there was no information as to when or whether she would be brought to court.