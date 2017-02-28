Vendors, farmers, organizers, agriculture officials and sponsors, as well as some young helpers, were on hand at the Agricultural Grounds in Lower Valley on Tuesday as preparations for the golden jubilee of the annual Agriculture Show on Ash Wednesday got under way.

Last year, nearly 9,000 people attended, and organizers are expecting a similar or higher turnout for the 50th anniversary show, whose theme is “Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture in a Changing World.”