The gates of the Agricultural Grounds in Lower Valley will open at 6 a.m. for the early risers who want to head to the annual Agriculture Show on Ash Wednesday. There will be entertainment, plant sales, demonstrations, competitions, games and, of course, plenty of food and drink throughout the day for all the family, followed by a fireworks display after sunset.

Opening Ceremonies at Arena: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Joseph Hew, councilor at the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism and Transport. A prayer for the farming sector will be said by S.T. “Tommie” Bodden, followed by a presentation and parade of flags by local cowboys, Cayman Islands Fire Service and Cayman Islands Cadet Corps.

Then there will be the hoisting of flags by Cayman Islands Scouts.

The National Anthem will be sung Rudy Myles, while Miss Teen Cayman Liana DaCosta will sing the National Song.

George Smith, president of Cayman Islands Agriculture Society, and Kurt Tibbetts, Minister of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, will deliver remarks during the opening ceremony.

This will be followed by a declaration and opening of show, which will be marked by the ringing of a cow bell, by Acting Governor Franz Manderson, accompanied by CIAS stalwarts and farmers representing each district.

Other events throughout the day will include:

Arena

9:30-10:30 a.m. – Opening ceremony MCs: Woody DaCosta and Pamela Norton

10:20 a.m. – Jesse White Tumbling Team

11-noon – Equestrian Centre demo

1-1:30 p.m. – Horse pole bending (Round 1)

1:30-2 p.m. – Kids sack race

2-2:30 p.m. – Kids egg race

2:30-3 p.m. – Horse pole bending finals/Jesse White Tumbling Team

3-3:30 p.m. – K-9 demo

3:30-4 p.m. – Horse barrel racing (Round 1)

4-4:30 p.m. – Adult tug-o-war

4:30-5 p.m. – Kids water balloon race

5-5:30 p.m. – Horse obstacle course

5:30-6 p.m. – Kids egg race

6 p.m. – Barrel racing finals

6:30 p.m. – Jesse White Tumbling Team

6:45 p.m. – Fireworks display

Grounds

7 a.m. – Judging of livestock

10:30 a.m. – Tour of grounds begins, hay rides

12:30 p.m. – Storytelling by Twyla Vargas, porch of small house children’s playground

Available all day on the Grounds: Food and refreshment sales

All day – Agro Industrial Area: Department of Agriculture, CARDI demonstrations, sales, information, plants, aggregate soils display

All day – For the kids: Pony rides, face painting, balloon animals, carnival games, mechanical bull, bungee, trampolines, petting zoo, interactive play area

All day – Sponsors’ displays: Vampt Motors Truck display, SUV display and sales, Home Gas static display, Agro Industrial Area catboat display, fish nets, “Founded Upon the Seas,” National Museum

All day – Livestock displays: Poultry hatchery, cow/goat milking demonstrations

Pavilion

MCs James Myles and Kerry Akinnibosun

6 a.m. – Judging of arts/crafts agricultural exhibits

10 a.m. – Sugar demonstration, sugar flowers/cake decorating

11 a.m. – Carving competition

Noon – CULL Association – lionfish

12:45 p.m. – Presentation of district cook-off champions

1 p.m. – Youth cook-off

3 p.m. – Judging cook-off competition begins

3:30 p.m. – Ice-sculpting demonstration

4 p.m. – Presentation of cooking and carving awards

4 p.m. – Breakdown/sale of exhibits

All-day activities in the Pavilion – Heritage and cultural display, Weather Service, Health Services Authority, Hazard Management, arts and crafts, district stalls

Grandstand/Platform

MC James Myles, Youth Flex Crew, Orville Daniels

9 a.m. – Purple Dragon display

9:30 a.m. – Spot prizes/giveaways

10 a.m. – Dexter Bodden

11 a.m. – Beautiful baby contest

Noon – Cayman Folk Singers

12:30 p.m. – Spot prizes/giveaways

12:40 p.m. – Ms. Farm Queen competition and hats fashion show

1:30 p.m. – Coronation of Ms. Farm Queen by Miss Cayman Monyque Brooks

1:40 p.m. – Spot prizes/giveaways

2 p.m. – Tide tricking, tumbling display

2:15 p.m. – Gospel explosion

2:30 p.m. – Rico Orrett

3:15 p.m. – Spot prizes/giveaways

3:30 p.m. – Jr. Douglas & Band

4:15 p.m. – Renard Powell & Band

5 p.m. – Andy Martin, the Cayman Cowboy

6:30 p.m. – Raffle prize drawing for $20,000