Ministry of Education announces two senior appointments

The Ministry of Education has appointed Lyneth Monteith as director of the Department of Education Services, and Cetonya Cacho has been named as deputy chief officer of education policy and planning.

Ms. Monteith has been acting chief education officer since March 2015. Under the new Education Law, the title of “chief education officer” was changed to “director of the Department of Education Services,” according to the announcement released by the Ministry of Education.

Ms. Monteith has served for 35 years in the department.

Ms. Monteith began as a classroom teacher in 1981, and after six years became head of social studies at the Cayman Islands Middle School, a role she served in until 1992. She became a senior tutor for 14 years and was named School Leader for Leading Edge High School (one of the four schools split from the original George Hicks High School) from 2006 to 2008.

In 2008, she was appointed acting campus manager for the George Hicks campus and was deputy principal of John Gray High School from September 2010 to March 2011, when she became acting principal. She was formally appointed principal of John Gray High School in June 2011 and remained in that post until appointed acting chief education officer in March 2015.

“The director of the Department of Education Services post is a crucial one in our education system as the post holder leads the operational arm of the Ministry of Education and also collaborates and leads on high-level policy development and implementation,” Ms. Monteith said in a press release.

“This post is one of challenge and opportunity to lead at a time of system change and development.”

“I am ready for this challenge and look forward to the tremendous opportunity that this post brings, as the Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services teams work together to develop a Government Education System of excellence.”

Since 2004, Ms. Cacho has been serving in the government education system, where she began as a classroom teacher. In 2008 she was appointed principal of Bodden Town Primary School and in 2012 became manager of initial teacher training. She was named acting deputy chief officer for education policy and planning in March 2014.

“I have always had a passion for education, and I was fortunate enough to have my life touched by a number of effective and caring teachers,” she said in the press release. “Their influence as well as my own drive and determination have led me to a career in education.

“My professional motto is ‘everything I do is for the benefit of the children I serve.’ These words are a daily reminder of the purpose of my work and help to drive my decisions in the field of education.”

Congratulating Ms. Monteith and Ms. Cacho on their appointments, Christen Suckoo, chief officer for education, said, “I have had the privilege to work with them both over the last three years and I am confident that they will help take the government education system to where it needs to be – a system of excellence where our students can confidently and successfully compete at the global level, both here in Cayman and abroad.

“Both Ms. Monteith and Ms. Cacho not only worked directly in the government education system as teachers and school leaders, but they are also former students of the system and so their wealth of knowledge and firsthand experience of the government schools will truly be a benefit to ensure that the system is heading in the right direction.”

Ms. Monteith holds a bachelor of education degree from Leeds University and a master’s degree in educational management from Bath University, both in the U.K.

Ms. Cacho holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and psychology from the University of Miami, a master’s in business administration from the University of Southampton in the U.K., and is currently undertaking doctoral studies in education at the University of Durham, also in the U.K.