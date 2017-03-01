The Cayman Compass is the Cayman Islands’ premier source for comprehensive coverage of the political campaigns leading up to the May 24 elections.

In addition to covering rallies, forums, debates, speeches and announcements, the Compass is proactively seeking information from candidates – party members, independents, newcomers or incumbents – to share with the country’s voters.

Accordingly, we are extending a cordial invitation to all Legislative Assembly candidates to visit the Compass Centre on Shedden Road to meet with our journalists. Starting this Monday, March 6, the Compass will be open to candidates from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, on a drop-in basis or, if a candidate prefers, by appointment.

Each candidate who comes to the Compass will have “official” photographs taken in our studio, and will sit down with a journalist for a brief interview consisting of five standard questions that will be asked of every candidate. Unedited videos and verbatim transcripts of the interviews will be published on our Elections 2017 homepage at www.CaymanCompass.com/Elections-2017, where we have a map of the electoral districts, a growing guide of confirmed candidates, all of our elections-related news coverage and opinion pieces, and other information vital to Caymanian voters.

We urge all candidates to take advantage of this opportunity, which we will extend through Nomination Day, March 29.

To make an appointment or to request more information, call the Compass at 949-5111 or email us at [email protected]