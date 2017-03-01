Four cheers are in order for The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

That’s one for each of the consecutive years that the iconic Seven Mile Beach hotel has earned a AAA Five Diamond award, which is the highest rating offered by North America’s biggest motoring and leisure travel organization.

The Ritz-Carlton’s signature restaurant, Blue by Eric Ripert, also received a AAA Five Diamond designation.

The Ritz-Carlton is the only hotel in the Cayman Islands to earn Five Diamonds, and Blue is the only restaurant in the Caribbean to earn Five Diamonds.

(Note: The AAA ratings are known as some of the “purest” accolades an organization can receive. The group uses professional inspectors who conduct anonymous, in-person evaluations. It’s not an award that can be bought through advertising or membership fees.)

In other good news for The Ritz-Carlton, the hotel also learned it had won Forbes Four Star awards for both the resort and the La Prairie spa.

Those honors should come as no surprise to anyone who has visited the resort, which sets the standard – anywhere – for luxury accommodations and customer service.

It doesn’t hurt, of course, that The Ritz-Carlton has a prime location on one of Earth’s best beaches. Most recently, Seven Mile Beach was high atop the list of the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards – coming in fourth in the Caribbean and 12th out of 25 in the world. (We can’t say we agree totally with the TripAdvisor rankings … In our opinion, Seven Mile Beach is clearly the Number One beach on the globe.)

Ever since it opened in 2006, The Ritz-Carlton has been a valued corporate citizen and a gem in Cayman’s tourism crown. The resort employs hundreds of employees, contributes millions to the public coffers and acts as a catalyst for much, much more economic activity in the private sector. All the accolades that The Ritz-Carlton has rightfully earned over the years are reflected positively onto Cayman as a whole.

A win for The Ritz-Carlton is a win for Cayman.