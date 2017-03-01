To foster a positive relationship between youth and police, officers began a new outreach initiative on Saturday by spending time with children at Black Pearl Skate Park in Grand Harbour.

The children, from Windsor Park in George Town, ranged in age from 9 to 14.

“Building closer ties to the community is absolutely critical for the RCIPS,” said Police Sergeant Sean Lloyd-Hickey, head of the Neighbourhood Policing Department, “and there is no better way to do this than through building relationships with children, and by extension, their families.

“This activity at the Skate Park is a perfect way to do this, and show children that a police officer is an accessible and helpful person, who is dedicated to their safety.”

The skate park arranged transportation for the children from their homes to Grand Harbour, where they were met by two officers to skate and play games together.

The excursions are set to be repeated on a monthly basis, and will focus on children from different neighborhoods in George Town.

“Providing children with positive interactions with police from a young age is key,” said Michael Myles, chairman of the CI Skateboard Association.

“This is when their minds are open and positive role models can make a big impression.

“Just some consistent, positive attention could make a huge difference in the life of a child, and when that attention comes from a police officer, it could also influence their perception and experience with law enforcement later on,” said Mr. Myles.