In an effort to hire more local police constables, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has removed application deadlines for locals.

Interested applicants can now submit completed applications online at any time.

Recruitment drives for local police officers had included application deadlines in recent years, followed by the testing and interview stages.

Now applications submitted throughout the year will be considered whenever the recruitment process is undertaken, usually in the fall.

“Our intention is to make the recruitment process more convenient for those in the local community who wish to serve their country as a police constable,” said Derek Byrne, commissioner of police.

A “local resident” is someone with either Caymanian citizenship or permanent residency with the right to work with no restrictions.

Applications to join the RCIPS can be found at www.rcips.ky.