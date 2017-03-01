Strong turnout at CIAA track & Field meet

More than 200 young athletes from schools and the local track club turned out for the Truman Bodden Track & Field meet on Feb. 18.

Triple C School, Prospect Primary and Red Bay Primary School were all represented at the event.

The highlight of the meet belonged to Ashantae Graham, 13, who won the long jump with a leap of 5.37 meters, according to a press release.

Meet director and chairwoman of the Cayman Islands Athletic Association Meets Committee Maxine Anglin said she was excited by Graham’s performance and looks forward to watching her compete, as well as the other athletes who are vying for a position on the Cayman Islands Carifta Team.

Anglin thanked all of the officials and volunteers, “as without their presence, the success of the meet would not have been possible.”

“Our patron, Mr. Truman Bodden, who has never waned in his support of track and field, and by extension the Cayman Islands Athletic Association, was on hand to present medals to the athletes who were honored to be in his presence,” Anglin said.

Bodden was presented with a plaque as an expression of gratitude for his continued support to track and field in the Cayman Islands.

The CIAA’s next meet will be the Carifta National Trials on March 10-11 2017 at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.