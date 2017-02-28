The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has received its fourth consecutive AAA Five Diamond award, and Seven Mile Beach has been recognized as one of the best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor voters.

The Ritz-Carlton is among 89 hotels and resorts in North America and the Caribbean to have earned Five Diamonds, the highest AAA rating, for this year. It is the only Cayman Islands hotel to win the accolade in the hotel/resort category.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman’s restaurant Blue by Eric Ripert remains the only AAA Five Diamond restaurant in the Caribbean, the hotel stated in a press release.

AAA Diamond Ratings for hotels and restaurants represent a combination of the overall quality, range of facilities and level of services offered by the property. According to AAA, North America’s biggest motoring and leisure travel organization, it uses professional inspectors who conduct anonymous, in-person property evaluations.

Forbes award

The hotel also learned this week that it had won the Forbes Four Star awards both for the resort and for its La Prairie spa. The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has been listed among the top five hotels in the Caribbean by US News & World Report, which also named it the number one resort in the Cayman Islands.

“We are deeply honored to receive these distinctions for 2017,” said the hotel’s general manager, Marc Langevin. “They are a tribute to the ladies and gentlemen who create, enrich and personalize the resort guest experience, every day. The team’s commitment to our guests, our community and each other shines brightly in these Stars and Diamonds.

TripAdvisor award

Seven Mile Beach was named a winner in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for Beaches.

The beach was ranked fourth in the Caribbean and 12th out of 25 in the world.

“It brings us tremendous pride to once again see Seven Mile Beach so highly regarded by the esteemed TripAdvisor community, capturing the hearts of travellers worldwide,” said Cayman Islands Director of Tourism Rosa Harris. “To have our iconic Seven Mile Beach climb this world ranking year after year serves as testament to the sophistication and evolution of our guest offering, further positioning the Cayman Islands as a world-class vacation destination.”