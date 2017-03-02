Legislators consider older persons policy

An older persons policy before the Legislative Assembly outlines a vision for legal protections and community infrastructure that would support Cayman Islands residents over age 65.

The policy, proposed by Minister Osbourne Bodden, outlines a 20-year framework to address the health, community and legal barriers that affect the quality of life of older people.

The policy builds on protections established for Cayman’s children and draws inspiration from the U.N. Principles for Older Persons.

“This policy will increase awareness of older persons’ needs and bring their concerns to the forefront for action in any national strategic development for the Cayman Islands. Equally important, this policy will advocate for older persons to remain independent, feel secure, receive appropriate care and continue fulfilling dignified lives,” the 65-page policy document says.

Policy suggestions were developed as a result of committee and community consultations. One goal will be to establish a board of older people to guide policy affecting them.

Among highlighted issues are lack of education and training opportunities, violent crime against older people, social isolation, lack of public transportation, mental and physical health problems and poor nutrition.

The assembly approved the policy’s second reading on Feb. 27.