Women’s Day celebration features talk on gender issues

A celebration of International Women’s Day will take place at the Marriott Beach Resort on Wednesday, March 8.

In keeping with this year’s theme, “Be Bold for Change,” the Family Resource Centre of the Department of Counselling Services has invited American author Jackson Katz as its keynote speaker.

Mr. Katz, a cultural theorist, gender equality campaigner and academic, will speak on “Gender on the Agenda: Why equality between the sexes is a critical issue for women and men.” There will be a question-and-answer session after his talk.

Organizers describe Mr. Katz as part of a growing global movement that advocates the need for greater participation by men in recognizing and addressing all forms of gender inequality. His TedxFiDiWomen talk in November 2012 had more than 3 million hits.

The event will also include the premiere of the trailer for a documentary on the history of the women’s suffrage movement in the Cayman Islands. The 22-minute documentary, which is scheduled to be released in April, is researched, directed and sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs.

Minister for Education, Employment and Gender Affairs Tara Rivers said in a press release, “We must never forget ‘her story’ as a part of our history. This documentary is intended to be a teaching tool for this generation and generations to come.”

The Family Resource Centre will also give out several awards at the event.

The event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. General admission is free, VIP tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and special seating. Tickets are available at the Family Resource Centre, Compass Centre, North Sound Way.