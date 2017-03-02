When members of the Committee to Elect Edward Chisholm started their latest North Side beautification project, they found a pleasant surprise.

Their project was the repainting of the concrete and wood fence that borders Jerald Smith Park on Hutland Road. The surprise was a series of whimsical illustrations they found on the cement portion after all the dust and grime had been washed away.

Mr. Chisholm, a Progressives candidate in the May election, explained the project on Saturday:

“When we did the pre-Christmas cleanup in the community, we noticed the fence at the park was in serious need of a touch-up,” said Mr. Chisholm. “We decided repainting the fence would be another good way to bring the community together.”

The first step was cleaning and prepping the surface of the fence, which runs about 300 to 350 feet, and clearing away bush. It was at that stage that faded images began to emerge, representations of trees and a variety of buildings that included a house and a church.

The Jerald Smith Park was built in 2003, one of several district parks developed by Growing Communities, a Dart-sponsored public-private initiative.

It was not immediately clear who painted the first series of illustrations, but Mr. Chisholm hopes to involve the district schoolchildren in a new version. He said he would be speaking with the principal of the district’s Edna Moyle Primary School to discuss the best way forward.

Meanwhile, committee members laid down a base coat to brighten the cement portion of the fence; the white pickets are to be dealt with another day.