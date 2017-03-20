Tsunami response exercise on Tuesday in Cayman

Hazard Management Cayman Islands reminds the public that they will receive text messages during a tsunami response exercise on Tuesday, March 21.

The exercise is part of a region-wide exercise called Caribe Wave 17, which aims to evaluate local tsunami response plans, increase tsunami preparedness and improve coordination throughout the Caribbean.

All Flow and Digicel customers will receive a text message at 9:10 a.m. which will read: “MESSAGE ALERT: This is a test of the Emergency Notification System for the 2017 Tsunami Exercise. THIS IS ONLY A TEST.”

Once the exercise is complete, another text will follow with a survey link. Hazard Management is asking the public to take the online survey to evaluate the success of the exercise.