Haines to climb two volcanoes to benefit Central Caribbean Marine Institute

Veteran marathon competitor Derek Haines will be running three races and climbing two volcanoes this year to benefit the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.

The 68-year-old has the backing of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman in his efforts to raise $50,000 for the marine institute. Money will go toward a CCMI pilot project, Reefs Go Live, which provides real-time footage of coral reef activity to teach children about the ocean. The CCMI virtual classroom uses high-tech face masks and streaming equipment to broadcast live lessons from locations in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

Mr. Haines’s first marathon will be April 30 at Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, considered one of the most challenging marathons in the world. In June, he will travel south of Antigua, Guatemala, to climb the volcanoes Agua, reaching 12,336 feet, and Acatenango, reaching 13,044 feet.

He will then run marathons in San Francisco on July 23 and in Cayman on Dec. 3.

While in Antigua, Mr. Haines said he will also check in on the Rotary-supported Guatemala Literacy Project, a textbook program that serves 193 schools.

“I wanted to continue with my fundraising, and CCMI seemed like a good fit for me,” Mr. Haines said. “It’s for education and somebody we had supported before, and of course, it’s a local organization supporting local students.”

Rotarian Chris Bailey will also contribute to the fundraiser by competing in a full Iron Man race in Panama in October.

All money raised will go directly to charity, Mr. Haines said. Travel costs are self-funded and donations are not used for administrative costs.