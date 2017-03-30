Handcuffed escapee surrenders after 8 days on the run

A handcuffed man who escaped from a police car in West Bay has turned himself in to authorities.

Travis Alexander Ebanks, 22, escaped police on March 21 near the West Bay Police Station.

He turned himself in at the police detention center at Fairbanks on Tuesday, eight days after his escape, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. He did not return the police handcuffs. The whereabouts of the handcuffs are currently under investigation.

Mr. Ebanks appeared in court Thursday to face charges related to a March 20 burglary of Tortuga Bakery & Shop in West Bay and stealing a motor vehicle. He has also been charged with escaping lawful custody and theft of government equipment.

The police service commended Mr. Ebanks’s family for their cooperation in the case.