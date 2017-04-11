Medical insurance provider BritCay agreed Tuesday to reinstate to clients its coverage of all healthcare services at Health City Cayman Islands.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after BritCay said it would only reimburse cardiac care at the East End hospital due to contractual concerns. The insurer now intends to reinstate full coverage at the facility, starting April 17.

Health City publicly opposed BritCay’s initial attempt to limit coverage, citing concerns for patient welfare. Hospital officials indicated the insurer’s original announcement, made March 29, came as a surprise to them.

Amid the controversy, BritCay parent company Colonial Group sent its chief operating officer for health Naz Farrow from its Bermuda office to meet with Health City representatives in Grand Cayman.

BritCay and Health City said in a joint statement that the talks were productive. Britcay indicated it would change course on its March 29 announcement.

“As of Monday, April 17, BritCay will allow policy holders to access all healthcare services, covered under their plan, with Health City,” the companies’ statement said.

“The two parties met, along with the Health Insurance Commissioner, to work together to ensure that people continue to receive the best quality healthcare available. It is anticipated that more discussions will be held between BritCay and Health City to ensure there is a continuing collaborative relationship in the future.”

Colonial and BritCay executives were expected to meet with BritCay clients Wednesday morning to discuss service at Health City and address any outstanding questions.