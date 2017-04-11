Getaway vehicle used in armored truck robbery recovered

The Honda CR-V used as the getaway vehicle in a Saturday night robbery outside Foster’s Food Fair-IGA Airport grocery store was found Monday night in eastern George Town.

The RCIPS confirmed Tuesday that the white CR-V was located in Admiral’s Landing, Red Bay near the junction of Lakeside Drive.

“We have since determined that this is the vehicle that was used during the armed robbery,” an RCIPS statement indicated.

Police said tips from the public led to the recovery of the vehicle Monday evening.

Meanwhile, other public tip-offs continued to come in to the RCIPS, which had not reported any arrests in connection with the armored car robbery Saturday night. Those included a social media picture of a woman holding several wrapped stacks of bills in her hands inside a white vehicle that was posted between two to three hours after the armored car heist occurred.

Police detectives said they were aware of the photo and were looking into the matter, but as of Tuesday no direct link had been made to the robbery case.

Foster’s Managing Director Woody Foster said he had also seen the photograph and had reported it to the store’s loss prevention department.

Around a dozen shots were fired in the incident which occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday at the Foster’s airport location, according to witnesses. Two of those bullets hit the arm and the leg of a security guard working for the armored van company. The guard was hospitalized after the shooting, and is reportedly in stable condition.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service released the description of the two suspects Monday afternoon as well as a photograph of the white Honda CR-V which was found Monday.

“Police are appealing for witnesses and community assistance in their investigation into the armed robbery,” an RCIPS statement released Monday noted. “Multiple shots were fired by two men, both of whom were armed with faces covered during the robbery of the armored vehicle.”

The descriptions of the two robbers were given as follows: Suspect No. 1 – About 6 feet tall, wearing black or dark colored clothing; Suspect No. 2 – Between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing jeans and a grey/white hoodie shirt.