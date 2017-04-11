Election day polling stations and mobile voting sites

Polling stations for the May 24 election will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mobile voting will be held during May 16-19.
RELATED STORY: April 24 deadline for publication of candidates’ interests
RELATED STORY: Election round-up: An alliance … of sorts
RELATED STORY: EE candidates kick off election debates
0
1
I don’t understand why there’s got to be so many days for voters to vote in this Election, knowing that Election day is a holiday. Is it to make sure that everyone get to vote , and get more votes . I can’t imagine what Cayman would need to do if the voters population was say 50 thousands .