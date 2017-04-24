Human trafficking focus of Cuba, Cayman Islands talks

Cuban officials and the Cayman Islands government met in bilateral talks last week to discuss migration between the two island nations.

The meetings on April 20 and 21 in Havana focused on controlling illegal migration and human trafficking, Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Relations reported. Talks also touched on a Memorandum of Understanding the countries signed in 2015 that regulates migrant handling between the countries. The memorandum has not been made public.

While in Havana, Cayman’s Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and Cuba’s Director of Consular Affairs Ernesto Soberón Guzmán signed minutes from the meetings, reaffirming established migratory regulations.

Mr. Manderson said the meetings were successful.

“We exchanged useful information on both sides. The relationship continues to be strong, and we’re grateful for the cooperation of the Cuban government on the Memorandum of Understanding,” Mr. Manderson said.

While human trafficking continues to be a concern for both governments, Mr. Manderson said no policy changes were made during the talks.

The Cuban government described the meetings as friendly and respectful.

“Representatives of Cuba and the Cayman Islands reiterated the importance of these types of meetings for the good development of relations between the two countries and reaffirmed the government willingness and compromise to ensure regular, orderly and secure migratory flow, and to increase bilateral cooperation in the fight against illegal migrant trafficking,” the Cuban government said in an official release.