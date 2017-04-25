DVDL announces Rules for collecting, using new license plates

Starting next month, the Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing will begin issuing new electronic license plates, and there are a few pointers the department has for new plate recipients.

For the 2,400 or so drivers who now have temporary “paper” tags on their vehicles, the department notes that those temporary tags must be brought in, along with the vehicle logbook and windscreen coupon when the new electronic licenses are installed. The department anticipates replacing all 2,400 temporary tags in May.

For the remainder of the currently licensed vehicles, their old metal plates will be replaced with the electronic ones starting in June, or whenever the vehicle would normally be required to renew its registration.

Anyone licensing a new vehicle after May will be required to pay the typical $75 fee for the license plates and all other registration fees.

The new electronic plates will be issued at all three DVDL locations: George Town (Crewe Road); West Bay (Reverend Blackman Road); and the new South Coast Plaza in Breakers.

The department advises customers that both front and rear license plates must be installed on the vehicles.

The new windscreen coupons must be installed in the center of the screen inside the vehicle. The coupon must be fitted directly below the rearview mirror.

The department said it would issue an instruction manual for drivers receiving the new plates.