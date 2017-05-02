The Cayman Islands Tourism Association has elected Theresa Leacock-Broderick as its new president. Ms. Leacock-Broderick, who previously served as vice president, succeeds Kenneth Hydes of Dart Real Estate.

“I’m thrilled and honored. I’ve been preparing for it,” Ms. Leacock-Broderick said of her new posting. “I think we have our work cut out for us as tourism is truly a dynamic and globally impacted industry. The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism always does an incredible job, particularly with its limited resources, but the synergy between the private and public sectors is key to Cayman’s past and continued successes.”

Ms. Leacock-Broderick, general manager at Plantana Condominiums, said that working to improve visitor experiences and to help members navigate through challenges remains on the forefront for CITA.

“We will continue to monitor the expansion of Owen Roberts International Airport to ensure it continues to be a priority for the government. With the upcoming elections, there may be significant changes in the government, and it is important for tourism that infrastructural work continues,” she said.

“The CITA leadership understands the impact that legislation and policy has on our industry and, as always, we will work together with government to represent the best interests of Cayman’s tourism.”

The other new members of the Executive Committee are: vice president, David Carmichael, Caribbean Marine Services; secretary, Joanna Boxall, Acorn Publishing; and treasurer, Gaetan Babin, Wyndham Reef Resort.