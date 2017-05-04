Gov’t appoints first head of internal communication

Aubrey Bodden has been named chief internal communication officer for the Cayman Islands government.

The new post is intended “have a huge impact on how civil servants are engaged to deliver on Government’s and departmental priorities” and increase communications capabilities in the public sector, according to a press release.

“The Chief Internal Communication Officer is pivotal for advancing several of the key objectives of the 5-Year Strategic Plan for the Civil Service,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. “[She] is eminently qualified to meet the challenges of the post and I look forward to working with her in that role.”

Before taking up the post, Ms. Bodden was a policy analyst in the Cabinet Office, involved in strategic planning and policy processes.

Ms. Bodden will report to Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose. Speaking of her appointment, Mr. Rose said, “Given her exemplary track record, I am very confident Ms. Bodden will excel in her new post. This is an outstanding achievement for both her and the civil service.”

Ms. Bodden said, “I am excited about the opportunity to engage with civil servants and support organisational change. With the launch of the 5-Year Strategic Plan we hope to connect and re-connect people to our purpose and vision, promote collaboration, and ensure all civil servants have the information they need to know what is expected of them and perform at exceptional levels.

“My experience implementing the Freedom of Information Law – including supporting Information Managers and other public servants across almost 100 different public authorities in complying with the new framework for access to information – demonstrated the importance of communication and engagement to ensure everyone understood what was required of them and had the information and tools to meet those expectations,” she added.