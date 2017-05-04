Road closures for Batabano

A number of roads will be closed for the Batabano Friday Night Fete, Saturday Food Festival, Road Parade and Street Concert.

According to the Cayman Carnival Batabano Committee and the Royal Cayman Islands Police, Harbour Drive will be closed on Friday May 5 for the Batabano Friday Night Fete from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. from the Junction of Boilers Road to Fort Street.

On Batabano parade day, May 6: Cardinall Avenue and Albert Panton Street will be closed from 8 a.m. for the Batabano Bazaar and Food Festival. West Bay Road, starting from Public Beach to George Town, will be closed from noon to 5:30 p.m. Harbour Drive will be closed from 1 p.m. to 12 midnight from the junction of Boilers Road to Fort Street.