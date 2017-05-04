Screening to promote autism awareness

The Wellness Centre will host a free, private showing of 2016 documentary “Life, Animated” as part of Autism Awareness Month. The Regal Cinemas showing will begin at 10 p.m. Friday.

The documentary tells the true story of Owen Suskind, a young man who was unable to speak until his family tapped into his love of classic Disney animated films.

A question-and-answer session will be held after the film.

The center has invited a group of year 7 and 8 students to attend. The theater has a 200-seat capacity. Seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.