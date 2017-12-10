Help for hurricane survivors

The Wellness Centre is offering a free one-hour workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, for families displaced by recent hurricanes.

Clinicians will work separately with parents, while their children engage in interactive play therapy with other mental health professionals.

Therapists will guide the children through a book on dealing with disasters, looking for any cues that might indicate the need for further intervention.

Parents will learn what signs and symptoms to look for and what to expect during the months after a disaster.

At the end of the sessions, the parents and children come together and kids share what they experienced.

The event is being held at the Art Nest Creative Studio, behind Foster’s Food Fair’s airport location. Space is limited so reservations are required. A sign-up form can be found at http://bit.ly/2AKD5CG.

Call 949-9355 for more information.