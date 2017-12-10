Hazard Management director McCleary Frederick retires

Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director McCleary Frederick is retiring after 36 years in civil service.

Mr. Frederick began his work for the Cayman Islands Government in 1981 as a trainee draftsman for the Public Works Department.

He later worked for the Department of Planning as a code enforcement officer, where he helped establish the Cayman Islands Building Code and an electronic inspection system.

One of his greatest contributions was his work to help establish a permanent and full-time disaster management agency. This work led to the creation of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, where Mr. Frederick first began working as deputy director of mitigation. He was promoted to director of the department in August 2007.

In May he was honored as the first international recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Florida Governor’s Hurricane Conference for his contributions to hurricane preparedness.

“His determination and commitment has made the [Cayman] Islands safer and more resilient, and has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers in the field and in the wider region,” the award nomination form stated.

Mr. Frederick attributed much of his success to the support of his team.

“To be successful in life, one needs to recognise that one’s level of success will often depend on a lot of people,” Mr. Frederick said in a press statement.

“I have worked with some incredible individuals over the years and have learned a bit from each of them.”

Mr. Frederick was recognized by fellow civil servants last week with a retirement celebration.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson praised Mr. Frederick for his “out-of-the-box thinking and quick wit.”

“He displayed the confidence of a good leader and always showed an affection and love for the people of the Cayman Islands,” Mr. Manderson said.