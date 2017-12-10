Customs Department announces holiday hours

The Customs Department Collections Office will open for longer hours to accommodate Christmas package retrieval.

The office will remain open until 5 p.m., an hour longer than its typical schedule, Dec. 11 through Dec. 22. The office will close, however, at 12 p.m. on Dec. 16.

The Customs Courier Office will maintain its regular hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and remain closed on Saturdays.

Both the Collections Office and the Courier Office will close Dec. 23 and reopen Dec. 27. The offices will also close Dec. 30 for the New Year holiday and reopen Jan. 2.