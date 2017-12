The Needs Assessment Unit, located on the second floor of the Aqua Mall at 55 Church Street, will be closed on Friday, Dec. 15 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The office will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 22, and will not reopen until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The office will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27 and remain closed through the New Year.

The NAU will reopen for regular business on Tuesday, Jan. 2.