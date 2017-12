Work commenced Saturday to bring Bodden Town’s Condor Road back into condition, the National Roads Authority announced.

Island Paving will be working through Dec. 15 on behalf of the Water Authority to reinstate the road, where pipeline work was completed earlier this year.

Motorists are advised to take care on the road while work is being completed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

People can contact the NRA about the project by calling 946-7780 or emailing [email protected]