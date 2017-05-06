NEW: Police search for weapon outside prison

Royal Cayman Islands Police officers responded to Her Majesty’s Prison, Northward Saturday after it was reported that a visitor brought a gun into a prison checkpoint area.

RCIPS commanders confirmed officers had responded to the prison, but declined to discuss details immediately.

It is understood police arrested the individual, but that a weapon was not found because the suspect threw it into the bush surrounding the prison, which in Bodden Town district.

Police were still on scene Saturday afternoon searching for the weapon.

The checkpoint is the area where visitors go to drop off packages such as food items or belongings for prisoners.

This story will be updated as we confirm more details.