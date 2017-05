Cayman’s annual carnival took to the road Saturday, with thousands lining the parade route to take in the montage of culture and color.

The Grand Batabano Street Parade ended in George Town, where the Batabano Bazaar food and crafts festival was held.

The street party continued downtown with local DJs performing on three stages. The carnival kicked off with the Batabano Friday Night Fête “Outta De Blue.”

