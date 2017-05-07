The 11-year-old boy injured in last week’s quadruple-fatal car crash in East End district was released from hospital late Thursday, May 4, about 48 hours after the wreck. Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers said the child had been riding in the trunk of the Honda Accord involved in the smash that killed three elderly U.K. tourists and a 22-year-old Jamaican man.

The other person believed to have been riding in the trunk of the Honda, a 26-year-old Jamaican man, remained in hospital over the weekend in stable condition, police said.

Meanwhile, no arrests were reported over the weekend in connection with the vandalism involving a police officer’s private vehicle. That officer was the initial responder to the crash on May 2.

The officer’s personal car was vandalized at his residence on the night of May 3, about 24 hours after he responded to the wreck on Austin Conolly Drive, police said, adding that it appeared those responsible for the vandalism blamed the officer for a “pursuit” they believed led to the head-on accident.

The RCIPS said there was never any pursuit and that the officer merely switched on his vehicle’s overhead lights before turning around to follow a speeding Honda Accord. By the time the officer turned around and headed down the road, the fatal crash had occurred.

Several political candidates denounced the vandalism when asked about it by the Cayman Compass this weekend. “That is so wrong on all levels,” Bodden Town East candidate Robert Bodden said. “We have to control our emotions. Any vandalization of personal property … is totally wrong.”

Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden compared the situation to a recent issue he’s been dealing with involving a series of assaults or threats against local football referees who spectators or players believe have made “bad calls.” Those referees went on strike for a brief period this year. “We do have to have more respect for the law,” Minister Bodden said. “Targeting the police officer and his family and vehicle is wrong.”