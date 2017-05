Royal Cayman Islands Police said a 24-foot private boat was stolen sometime after Thursday evening from Raleigh Quay dock in West Bay.

The boat, a green and white Pursuit craft with two outboard engines, was tied to a private dock at the rear of a residence and was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.