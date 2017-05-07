Triple C Walk/Run this weekend

Triple C School will hold the Ena Merren Memorial 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, May 13.

All Triple C parents, staff, students, alumni, friends and walkers and runners of all ages are invited to come out to support “A Walk Through Time.”

All proceeds will go toward beautifying thS early childhood education and elementary playgrounds, and to the Ena Merren Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to a press release.

The route will start at Triple C School, proceed to the intersection of Mulberry Drive and Walkers Road, and return back to the school.

Adult pre-registration is $20; registration on the day is $25. Registration for participants 8-18 years old is $15, and “Little Sprinters” registration for kids under 8 is $10, which includes a special goodie bag. All registered participants will receive a 75th Triple C Anniversary keepsake T-shirt (while supplies last), and a breakfast and prize draw ticket.

Awards will be presented to the men, woman, boy and girl (8-18) with the best race times.

To register, call the school office at 949-6022 or register online at www.caymanactive.com.