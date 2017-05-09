Public Service Pensions Board fetes Brac seniors

Retirees and special guests on the Brac marked the Public Service Pensions Board’s 25th anniversary.

The event at the Aston Rutty Centre was hosted by the Public Service Pensions Board in partnership with District Administration on April 24. Seniors from the Sister Islands were joined by Acting Governor Franz Manderson; Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon; the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly; Deputy Premier and Minister for District Administration, Tourism and Transport Moses Kirkconnell; Board Managing Director Jewel Evans Lindsey; Board Chairman Kenneth Jefferson; and board members Kirkland Nixon and James Watler.

Deputy District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts Jr. was master of ceremonies, and Mr. Watler offered a prayer and the blessing of food.

Attendees enjoyed a buffet meal, prizes and a chance to take advantage of advisory and health screening booths.

Entertainment was provided by the Brac Fire Band, and National Children’s Festival of the Arts gold-medal-winning performances by Brac students.