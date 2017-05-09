Local residents promote literacy on Brac

Some well-known residents visited classrooms on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman this month to promote literacy.

Marking Child Month and Reading Day on May 1, the Department of Children and Family Services’ dispatched residents to read to children. The readers included FLOW retail manager Gayle Esson, Pastor David Woods, planning officer Andrea Stevens, Lorlaine Samuels and Mexi-Ann Grant.

They visited West End Primary, the Creek and Spot Bay Infant and Junior Schools, the Cayman Brac Day Care Centre and the Little Cayman Learning Centre.

The event was the first of several initiatives scheduled throughout May under this year’s theme “Our Children, Today and Tomorrow!”

“The day was a big hit with the students, judging from how attentive they were and the comments afterwards,” said Brac Community Development Officer Annie Rose Scott.

According to Department of Children and Family Services director Felicia Robinson, Child Month is a chance for the Department to highlight issues affecting children and to encourage families, parents, teachers and others that are in caregiving roles to focus on these needs and ensure that they are being prioritized.

“We strongly encourage organizations, schools, churches and groups of individuals to host family and child-centred activities and hope that during this month businesses will also consider offering discounts for children,” said Ms. Robinson.

For a schedule of Child Month activities, contact 949-0290/948-2231, or visit the Department of Children and Family Services Facebook page.