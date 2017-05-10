The Cayman Watercolours Charitable Trust launched its 2018 watercolors calendar at Luca restaurant on Tuesday night, benefitting Cayman HospiceCare and the National Council of Voluntary Organisations.

Now in its seventh year, the calendar is filled once again with beautiful artwork, recipes and local events.

At the invitation-only event, the trust raised $22,400 by auctioning 13 original artworks donated by local artists to create the 2018 calendar.

“Going once, going twice, and sold to the lovely lady over there,” announced auctioneer Vicki Wheaton as she sold a painting to one enthusiastic bidder.

The cover of the calendar, “Delicate Beauty,” a painting of hibiscus flowers by Caroline Courtis, fetched $4,000, the highest bid of the night.

January’s watercolor painting, “Tres Amigos” by Jacob Whewell, was another that fetched a handsome price. The painting of three fish swimming along, seemingly separated from their shoal, sold for $1,300 to Kent Green and Stacey Stewart Green. Ms. Green said she purchased the painting because of her love of fish. January on the calendar features a recipe for grilled lobster with cilantro-pepper butter.

The live auction, plus the sale of the calendars, has been an enormous boost to both charities’ coffers over the last six years, according to Janice Wilson, NCVO chief executive.

The $22,400 from the auction does not include calendar sales. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar go to Cayman HospiceCare and the NCVO.

The calendar is developed by the trust and underwritten by Greenlight Re.

The popular calendar began with the vision and dedication of the late Annette Zalewski, who was the sole artist for the first three years, providing a range of Cayman landscapes to fill the pages. Over the years, other local artists joined Ms. Zalewski’s quest to create watercolors for the calendar.

The 2018 Cayman Watercolours Calendar can be purchased from the Richard Arch Children’s Centre, stores islandwide, or online at www.caymanwatercolourscalendar.com for $15/US$20.